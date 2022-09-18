Michigan vs. Maryland odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

Michigan and Maryland meet up in the Big House as perfect 3-0 teams in the Big Ten opener on Saturday in college football’s Week 4 action.

Michigan has scored 50-plus points in its first 3 games for the first time ever, albeit against a cushy non-conference slate, while Maryland is coming off an impressive 7-point win over up-and-comer SMU.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Michigan vs. Maryland odds, spread, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Maryland

Week 4 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Maryland

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button