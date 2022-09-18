Michigan vs. Maryland odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

Michigan and Maryland meet up in the Big House as perfect 3-0 teams in the Big Ten opener on Saturday in college football’s Week 4 action.

Michigan has scored 50-plus points in its first 3 games for the first time ever, albeit against a cushy non-conference slate, while Maryland is coming off an impressive 7-point win over up-and-comer SMU.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Michigan vs. Maryland odds, spread, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Maryland

Michigan comes into Saturday’s game as the favorite, with a comfortable 84.7 percent chance to defeat Maryland in the conference opener.

That leaves Maryland a 15.3 percent chance to upset the Wolverines.

Oddsmakers are also siding with Michigan, which opens up as 17 point favorites over the Terrapins, according to the opening line at Caesars Sportsbook.

Michigan comes in at No. 4 in the latest FPI 131 college football rankings after Saturday’s 59-0 rout over UConn, an improvement of 1 spot from the week prior.

FPI projects Michigan will win 10.3 games on the season with a solid 31.0 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff this year, and estimated UM will be 20.9 points better than average than the teams are on their schedule.

AP top 25 Voters kept Michigan in the No. 4 slots after last weekend’s win.

Maryland checks in at No. 29 on the computer’s national rankings this week and is projected to win 7.5 games this season with a 94.7 percent shot at becoming Bowl eligible with a plus-9.8 point differential in games this year.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Be Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

