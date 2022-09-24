Michigan vs. Maryland odds, prediction, line, spread: 2022 Week 4 college football Picks by model on 51-43 run

A Big Ten battle features the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) going on the road to play the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) on Saturday afternoon. These teams have been able to consistently move the ball through three games. The Wolverines rank first in the Big Ten in scoring (55.3) and second in rushing (231.3). Meanwhile, Maryland is fifth in the conference in scoring (40.3) and fourth in passing (310).

Kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor is set for noon ET. The Wolverines are 17-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 64.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spreads and money-line picks that date back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Maryland and just locked in its Picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Maryland vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Maryland spread: Wolverines -17

Michigan vs. Maryland over/under: 64.5 points

Maryland vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -700, Terrapins +500

MICH: The Wolverines are 5-0 ATS in their last five conference games

MD: The Terrapins are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Michigan vs. Maryland picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Maryland Terrapins

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines love to establish the run game. This group has the maulers on the Offensive line to Bully opposing defenses. Michigan is currently second in the conference in rushing (231.3). Junior running back Blake Corum is the workhorse in the backfield for this unit. Corum owns terrific vision and will quickly burst through the open hole.

The Virginia native has light feet and superb lateral quickness. He’s currently first on the team with 34 carries for 235 yards and seven touchdowns. Corum is also averaging 6.9 yards per carry. In the win over UConn last week, he recorded 12 carries for 71 yards with a whopping five touchdowns.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland will also trot out a talented and exciting offense. The Terrapins rank fifth in the conference in scoring (40.3), third in total offense (499) and fourth in passing (310). Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is having a great start for the Terrapins. Tagovailoa is a confident passer who shows good rhythm within the offense. He has a nice feel in the pocket with a quick release.

The native of Hawaii is first in the Big Ten in completion percentage (77.3) and fourth in passing yards (895) with six passing touchdowns. Tagovailoa also has the athleticism to make a few plays with his feet if needed. In Week 2 against Charlotte, they went 27-of-31 for 391 yards with four passing touchdowns.

How to make Maryland vs. Michigan Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 64 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations. You can only see the model’s CFB Picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.