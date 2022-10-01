Michigan vs. Iowa prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 5 college football picks, best bets from proven model

Kinnick Stadium showcases an intriguing Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon. Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes welcome Jim Harbaugh and the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines to Iowa City. Iowa is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play this season, dominating on defense. Michigan is playing well on both sides of the ball on the way to a 4-0 start and a 1-0 mark in Big Ten action.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wolverines as 10.5-point favorites on the road for this noon ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 42 in the latest Michigan vs. Iowa odds. Before making any Iowa vs. Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Iowa and just locked in its Picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Iowa vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Iowa spread: Michigan -10.5

Michigan vs. Iowa over/under: 42 points

Michigan vs. Iowa money line: Michigan -440, Iowa +335

MICH: The Wolverines are 2-2 against the spread in the last four games

IOWA: The Hawkeyes are 2-1 against the spread in the last three games

Michigan vs. Iowa picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is averaging 50.0 points per game this season, No. 2 in FBS, and no team in the country has more rushing touchdowns (17) than the Wolverines. Michigan is also generating almost 500 total yards per game, and the duo of quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum is lighting it up in 2022. From there, Michigan’s defense has an encouraging projection in Saturday’s game, in part due to Iowa’s weaknesses. The Hawkeyes have the worst scoring average (17.0 points per game) of any Big Ten team this season, and Iowa is No. 120 in FBS in scoring offense. Iowa is also last in FBS with 232.5 total yards per game, and Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras is completing only 51% of his passes.

Michigan is giving up only 6.7 points per game in the last three meetings against Iowa, and the Wolverines are near the top of the country in myriad defensive categories this season. Michigan is No. 7 in points allowed (11.0 per game), No. 8 in yards per play allowed (3.9), No. 6 in yards allowed (244.8 per game), No. 4 in passing yards allowed (135.8 per game) and yards per pass attempt allowed (4.7). Opponents have been sacked 11 times in four games against Michigan, with 3.2 yards per carry and clear struggles to move the ball.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa’s defense is excelling across the board to begin the 2022 season. The Hawkeyes lead FBS in scoring defense, giving up only 5.8 points per game, and no opponent has scored more than 10 points against Iowa this season. Iowa’s defense has produced as many touchdowns (two) as it has allowed in 2022, and opponents are struggling in several key areas. Iowa is giving up only 236.3 total yards per game and leading the country in yielding only 4.6 yards per pass attempt.

The Hawkeyes have five interceptions and 12 sacks already this season, and five players have at least 1.5 sacks for Kirk Ferentz’s team. Iowa is also stout against the run, with no opponent generating a rushing touchdown this season. The Hawkeyes are allowing only 2.2 yards per carry and 73 rushing yards per game this season, and Iowa City has been a comfort for the program in the series against Michigan. In fact, Iowa has won the last four games against the Wolverines at Kinnick Stadium.

How to make Iowa vs. Michigan Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over the total, projecting 49 combined points. It has also generated an against the spread pick that hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up more than $3,100 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.