Michigan vs. Hawaii prediction, odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 2 best bets from proven model

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will take on the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at 8 pm ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is 1-0 on the season and went 12-2 a year ago while the Rainbow Warriors are 0-2 after a 6-7 season in 2021. Michigan dismantled Colorado State 51-7 last week and Hawaii has been outscored by a combined 112-27 in its first two games. This will be the fourth meeting all-time between these two teams and Michigan has won each of the previous three meetings, but the two programs haven’t met since 2016.

Michigan vs. Hawaii spread: Michigan -51.5

Michigan vs. Hawaii over-under: 67 points

What you need to know about Michigan

Michigan steamrolled past Colorado State 51-7 at home in its season opener. The Wolverines got scores from a handful of players including running back Donovan Edwards, quarterback Cade McNamara, and running back Blake Corum. McNamara’s 61-yard touchdown toss to WR Roman Wilson in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

The Wolverines held the Rams to just 219 yards of total offense and also forced a couple of turnovers while recording six sacks. Defensive back Rod Moore had a big day, making four tackles, intercepting a pass that he returned 37 yards and recording a half-sack. Corum produced 85 yards of total offense in addition to his touchdown.

What you need to know about Hawaii

Meanwhile, the Rainbow Warriors have to be aching after a bruising 49-17 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday. Hawaii’s two touchdowns came from Dedrick Parson and Nasjzae Bryant.

Timmy Chang’s Squad has been done in by eight turnovers and 181 yards in penalties over the first two weeks. However, the defense has managed to force four turnovers of their own and held Western Kentucky to 141 yards rushing after allowing 404 yards on the ground in the opener against Vanderbilt.

