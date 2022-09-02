Michigan vs. Colorado State odds, prediction: 2022 Week 1 college football picks, bets by model on 45-32 run

Michigan Stadium hosts a season-opening Tilt on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor when Jim Harbaugh and the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines take on first-year head Coach Jay Norvell and the Colorado State Rams in a non-conference battle. It is the second meeting all-time between the programs, with Michigan winning the first Matchup in 1994. Michigan is coming off a 12-2 season and a Big Ten title, while Colorado State aims to bounce back from a 3-9 performance in 2021. The Wolverines will start Cade McNamara at quarterback in this opener as he continues to battle with JJ McCarthy for the full-time starting role.

Michigan vs. Colorado State spread: Michigan -30.5

Michigan vs. Colorado State over/under: 61.5 points

Michigan vs. Colorado State money line: Michigan -15000, CSU +2200

CSU: The Rams ranked near the top of FBS with 39 sacks in 2021

MICH: The Wolverines are coming off a Big Ten title and a 12-win season

Featured Game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Colorado State Rams

Why Colorado State can cover

Colorado State’s defense created real havoc in 2021, and the Rams will aim to do that again in the opener. The Rams produced 39 sacks, one of the best marks in FBS, and opponents completed less than 58 percent of passes against Colorado State. Senior linebacker Cam’Ron Carter Returns to Anchor the defense, and he produced 100 tackles, six sacks and an interception in 2021.

On offense, there is an infusion of talent, as former Nevada head Coach Jay Norvell takes the reins and brought in multiple players via the transfer portal. Quarterback Clay Millen is a former top high school prospect, and Colorado State adds Tory Horton and Melquan Stovall at wide receiver, with that pairing racking up more than 1,300 receiving yards at Nevada last season. Norvell posted a 33-26 record across five years with Nevada, and he should bring a fresh approach that could take advantage of a Michigan defense that lost considerable high-end talent from its lofty highs in 2021.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has the benefit of playing at home, and the Wolverines were dominant against the spread in 2021. Jim Harbaugh’s team was 11-3 against the number, the best mark in FBS, and Michigan won its first Big Ten title since 2004 with a 39 -point drubbing over Iowa in the conference championship game.

Michigan has a notable Talent edge over Colorado State on both sides of the ball, and the Wolverines were excellent on the ground last season. Michigan led the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 214.4 yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry, and the Wolverines generated 39 rushing touchdowns. Michigan returns one of the best offensive lines in the country, and standout running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards form one of the best pairings in the nation. With the Wolverines also excelling on defense and special teams, Michigan is in a favorable position, particularly against a Colorado State team that is 11-29 over the last four seasons.

