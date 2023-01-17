Michigan volleyball names Erin Virtue as next volleyball coach

For the first time in 24 years, the Michigan volleyball team has a new head coach.

Michigan announced that Erin Virtue will lead the program in a release on Tuesday. The move comes after former Coach Mark Rosen was fired following more than two decades leading the Wolverines.

“We are thrilled for Erin Virtue to return to Michigan and lead our program into the future,” Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Erin was an integral part of the coaching staff for our 2012 Final Four team; she is an Olympic Gold Medal Coach and oversees the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program. Success has followed her throughout her career, and we look forward to welcoming her back and supporting her success as our new head coach.”

Virtue previously coached at Michigan from 2011 to 2015, serving as the team’s Offensive and recruiting coordinator. In that span, the Wolverines boasted two Sweet 16 appearances and one trip to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

She also boasts an All-American playing career at Illinois, along with successful coaching at the national level — most recently leading the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program to a gold medal finish at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

After finishing 8-12 in Big Ten play this past season and failing to make the NCAA Tournament, Michigan hopes that Virtue’s coaching success will continue following her in the new role.

“Michigan is a special place, and I am honored for the opportunity to come back to Ann Arbor to lead the Michigan Volleyball program,” Virtue said. “… It is clear that this administration cares deeply about student-athlete development and the growth of the Michigan Volleyball program. I am looking forward to connecting with the team, the alumni, the community and all of those that support our student-athletes.”