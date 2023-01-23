Michigan to remove seats, Widen tunnel access at football stadium

The University of Michigan plans to permanently remove about 45 seats from its football stadium to help Widen tunnel access to the field on game days, MLive has learned.

The decision comes after Athletic department officials conducted a “thorough safety review” following the 2022 season, one that saw multiple incidents occur in the stadium’s long, narrow tunnel connecting the locker rooms to the playing surface.

A notice has been sent to the affected ticket holders in Section 1, on the south side of the tunnel, an area described as a “moveable sliver of seats” by department Spokesman Kurt Svoboda. The move will give players, coaches and staff additional space to pass through the mouth of the tunnel without incident.

We’re told by a source that the decision directly stems from an incident that occurred during Michigan’s Oct. 29 win over in-state Rival Michigan State, when a Spectator on the north side of the tunnel reached down and came in physical contact with MSU Coach Mel Tucker, touching his head. The fan has since been identified and banned from all future games, but the incident is a reminder of potential security flaws inside the stadium at 1201 S. Main Street.

The Michigan Stadium tunnel has been under scrutiny for months now following two incidents involving the Wolverines and visiting football teams. It’s Oct. 15, players from Michigan and Penn State could be seen jawing in the tunnel at halftime, later prompting Nittany Lions Coach James Franklin to call the Michigan Stadium tunnel “a problem.”

Two weeks later came the physical altercation between a group of Michigan and Michigan State players up the tunnel near the locker room after the game, leading to criminal charges filed and days of embarrassing headlines for both programs.

Svoboda, the department spokesperson, says the elimination of 45 seats will have no impact on Michigan Stadium’s listed capacity of 107,601. “In a separate move, we will be adding standing-room only seats so that the capacity figure will remain.”

Michigan led the Nation in college football attendance during the 2022 season, averaging 110,246 fans during its eight-game home schedule.