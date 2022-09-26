Michigan Tech Women’s Soccer Falls At No. 7 Grand Valley State, 1-0





ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Michigan Tech Women’s soccer team were unable to pull off the upset at No. 7 Grand Valley State, falling 1-0 in Allendale, Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

“We had a game plan that required everyone to defend as a team,” head coach Bulut Ozturk said. “I thought we did a great job today in how we defended. On the flip side, we had a few chances that we couldn’t capitalize on. But we continue to look for solutions on the Offensive end.

“We are going to go home, regroup and get ready for our Rival match against NMU next week.”

Michigan Tech (3-5-2, 1-3-2 GLIAC) totaled six shots compared to 17 from Grand Valley State (7-1-2, 5-0-1 GLIAC) in the defensive battle.

Taylor Reid scored her sixth goal of the season in the 51st minute game-winner, coming off a cross by Kennedy Metzger, allowing Reid to find the back of the net in front of the goal.

The contest would be a tale of two halves, with rainfall and wind making it difficult for both teams to create offense.

Senior goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde made five stops in the first half, totaling a season-high eight saves for the game. Help from the Huskies backline made the majority of the saves for the Spring Lake native, fairly easy recoveries.

Offensively, MTU had a chance in the 28th minute when Julia Pietila advanced the ball to Alicia Shatrau inside the box, however, the Lakers defense was able to break up the play.

Minutes later, Stephanie Yeager got a chance at the net after the Lakers gave the ball up in their zone allowing Yeager to take a shot from about 20 yards out, meeting the goalkeeper in front of the left goalpost.

The Huskies had a great defensive effort with eight minutes remaining in the first half as Kennedy Bearden got around VanLangevelde on the left side of the net, with her shot winding up in front of the right post before being picked up by Michigan Tech’s keeper.

The second half of the game showed more calm weather despite the field being wet from the rain earlier in the match.

Better conditions made the opportunities offensively become more available. The Lakers took offensive advantages early in the second, with Taylor Reid finding the back of the net off a cross by teammate Kennedy Metzger.

The one goal deficit sparked the Huskies with Kiersen Korienek earning a ball in midfield off a lap by the Lakers, allowing Korienek to get a shot on goal, low and to the left, swallowed up by goalkeeper Kendall Robertson.

Alyvia Sanom along with Makenna Sanom and Mia Van der Heide played minutes in the ladder stages of the match, however, the Huskies would not find the back of the net.

Senior Neve Badalow saved the Black & Gold twice in the game, being in front of the net to block two shots that would otherwise have been made for goals.

Well. 7 nationally-ranked Grand Valley State held the advantage in corner kicks, 9-3.

The Huskies travel 100 miles down US 41 for a tilt against No. 23 Northern Michigan on Friday, slated for a 7 pm start time.