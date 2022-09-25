Michigan Tech Volleyball rallies for five-set win at Parkside

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) – The Michigan Tech volleyball team won the final three sets to earn a 3-2 win at Parkside on Saturday (Sept. 24). The Rangers won the first two 25-23 and 25-19 before the Huskies rallied 25-18, 25-17, and 15-6 at De Simone Arena.

“What an important win for this squad,” Tech Coach Matt Jennings said. “We needed that one, not just for the standings, but more importantly, to better understand what it means to fight back in tough circumstances and not give up, ever.

“This was a good weekend for the Huskies and it’s another step in the right direction. We’re looking to build on this momentum and get better from here.”

Down 2-0, Coach Jennings started Makena Wesol for the third, and she sparked the Rally putting down six kills to get the Huskies on the board. Tech never trailed in the third and built a six-point lead and then closed on a 7-4 run. Carissa Beyer came alive in the back row with seven digs in the frame.

“Makena had a breakout performance here today, one I’m sure she’ll remember for a very long time,” added Jennings. “She came in and delivered in a big way and gave us a huge spark.”

The Huskies used the momentum to build a quick 6-1 lead in the fourth and then expanded it to nine. The offense spread around with five different Huskies putting down at least two kills.

In the fifth, Tech went on an 8-0 run to lead 11-2—even after a pair of timeouts by Parkside to try and stop the rally. Morgan Radtke had a pair of late kills along with Makena Wesol before Janie Grindland pounded down the clincher.

“Passing got better as the match went on, anchored by Grace, Carissa, Brooke, and Meg,” Jennings said. “Our serving was a huge factor in both matches this weekend as well. Grace, Janie, and Lina were exceptional behind the line.”

Neither team was able to gain more than a three-point margin in the first as there were nine ties and four lead changes. The Rangers closed on a 7-4 run to take the lead. Lindy Oujiri kept her quality play going this week with seven kills in the first.

Parkside (7-8, 2-5 GLIAC) never trailed in the second and led by as many as 11. The Rangers won the set but Tech ended it on a 12-6 run and found a spark that carried through the rest of the match.

Four Huskies found double figures offensively with Jillian Kuizenga leading the way with 14 kills. Makena Wesol had 13 kills while hitting .407 and Morgan Radtke hit .440 with 12 kills and five blocks. Lindy Oujiri also added a dozen kills.

Lina Espejo-Ramirez set a career-high with 50 assists and added 14 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Carissa Beyer dug up 23 balls and Brooke Dzwik added 11 digs.

Tech has won three of its last four and is 9-5 overall and 3-4 in the GLIAC. The. The Huskies continue their five-match road trip at Lake Superior State (Sept. 30) and Ferris State (Oct. 1) next weekend.

