Michigan Tech Soccer Unveils 2023-24 Schedule





HOUGHTON, Mich. – Head Coach Turk Ozturk and the Michigan Tech soccer program are pleased to announce the fall schedule for the 2023-24 season. Tech completed the 2022-23 fall campaign 7-9-3 overall and 5-6-3 within the GLIAC.

The Huskies open the season welcoming NSIC foes St. Cloud State (Aug. 31) and Minnesota Duluth (Sept. 2) to the UP before heading south to face GLVC opponents Illinois Springfield (Sept. 8) and Lewis (Sept. 10) to round out the nonconference leg of the schedule.

Conference play begins with the Huskies welcoming Purdue Northwest and Wisconsin-Parkside September 15-17. Tech takes to the road the following week to face Saginaw Valley (Sept. 22) and Ferris State (Sept. 24). The Huskies then hold a three-game homestand with Davenport and Grand Valley State coming to town on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 before closing out the first half of conference play welcoming Northern Michigan to Houghton on Oct. 6.

The Huskies have a tall task Entering the second half of the conference schedule with four-straight away contests, starting with a Clash against Grand Valley State (Oct. 13) and Davenport (Oct. 15). The following week, the Huskies head south to face Wisconsin-Parkside and Purdue Northwest on Oct. 20-22. Tech’s final home weekend will be Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, hosting Ferris State and Saginaw Valley. The regular season concludes, traveling 100 miles down US 41 to face Northern Michigan on Nov. 2.

The 2023-24 campaign marks the 14th season of the program as Turk Ozturk Returns for his fourth season as Assistant Coach David Juarez enters his second season. The Huskies return two All-GLAIC First Teamers in goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde and defender Molly Bolang, two crucial pieces in the eight shutouts recorded last season for Michigan Tech.

In total, the Huskies play 18 games, with two contests against each conference foe for a total of 14.