Michigan State Women’s basketball roster breakdown

Injuries took their toll last season for the Michigan State Women’s basketball team and prevented a young core from building on an NCAA tournament appearance from 2021.

With a revamped roster, the Spartans hope to find success and get back to the Big Dance.

Coach Suzy Merchant enters her 16th season in charge of the MSU program with a roster featuring plenty of depth. The Spartans have seven newcomers this season to go along with 10 returners.

Here is a player-by-player look at the MSU roster ahead of Monday’s season opener against Delaware State.

POTENTIAL STARTERS

Matilda Ekh

6-0 guard / forward

Ekh carried a heavy load during her debut season after arriving from Sweden and was a fixture in the Spartans’ starting lineup. She was named Honorable mention All-Big Ten and to the All-Freshman squad. Ekh gives MSU a reliable outside shooting threat after making 69 3-pointers last season. She averaged 11.8 points a game and is the Spartans’ leading returning scorer.

DeeDee Hagemann

Michigan State's DeeDee Hagemann moves the ball during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

5-7 guards

The sophomore logged heavy minutes at point guard during her debut season and had plenty of success. The 2021 Michigan Miss Basketball Winner was named to the All-freshman and Honorable mention All-Big Ten teams. The playmaker averaged 5.3 assists to rank among the Big Ten’s leaders and also averaged 7.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Gabby Elliott

5-10 guards

The junior is one of three transfers the Spartans added to the roster and is a former Miss Basketball Winner after starring at Detroit Edison alongside Hagemann. Elliott was an impact player at Clemson where she was part of the ACC’s All-Freshman team. She had started 10 of 12 games before leaving Clemson.

