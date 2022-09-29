Michigan State Women’s basketball opens practice with a new look

EAST LANSING − Julia Ayrault was relegated to Spectator duties all of last season due to a left foot injury suffered during preseason practices.

The redshirt junior guard is now thrilled to be back in action for the Michigan State Women’s basketball team.

And Ayrault’s return to the court has come with a number of new additions around her in the Spartan program.

As MSU officially began practice Wednesday, it did so with seven new faces in the program. The Spartans added three transfers to their roster in Gabby Elliott (Clemson), Kamaria McDaniel (Penn State / Baylor) and Stephanie Visscher (Stephen F. Austin). The other new additions are freshmen Theryn Hallock, and Abbey Kimball and walk-ons Olivia Porter and Maddy Skorupski.

“A lot of new faces, a lot of new pieces,” Ayrault said. “It feels like a different energy. It feels like people are just down for whatever. We’re going to ride for each other just like last year. Even though we had all these injuries and we had a lot of stuff that happened, people were still there for each other and we did what we had to do. I think it’s a similar vibe this year. Obviously we’re going to hit some adversity at some point and I know they’ve got my back and I’ve got theirs.

“We’ve all got along pretty well. I’m excited to see what everybody accomplishes.”

Michigan State's head Coach Suzy Merchant talks with players during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Those newcomers will help the Spartans move forward after losing All-American guard Nia Clouden, who ended her career as the program’s second-leading scorer and was taken in the first round of this year’s WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun.

While Clouden is a significant loss, MSU Coach Suzy Merchant likes the Squad she has assembled as the Spartans aim to bounce back from an injury-plagued season they finished 15-15. She said players are in good shape and have displayed a high IQ during summer access.

