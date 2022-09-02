Michigan State vs. Western Michigan odds, prediction, line: 2022 college football Picks by model on 45-32 run

The Michigan State Spartans and Western Michigan Broncos open their 2022 schedules on Friday evening. Michigan State hosts the meeting between in-state foes at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State was unbeaten in East Lansing last season, posting an 11-2 overall record. Western Michigan was 8-5 under the leadership of Tim Lester, and the Broncos topped Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan spread: MSU -21

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan over/under: 54 points

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan money line: MSU -2000, WMU +1050

WMU: The Broncos led the MAC in total defense in 2021

MSU: The Spartans have a 12-game winning streak over WMU

Why Western Michigan can cover

Western Michigan’s offense was tremendous a season ago. The Broncos ranked in the top 15 of the country in total offense, averaging 467.7 yards per game in 2021. Western Michigan also produced 32.5 points per game, and Tim Lester’s team returns a pair of dynamic running backs. Sean Tyler led the team with 1,150 rushing yards and 6.5 yards per carry last season, and he also racked up nine touchdowns. La’Darius Jefferson is also back for Western Michigan after 836 rushing yards and ten touchdowns in 2021.

Western Michigan also returns its second-leading receiver in Corey Crooms, who led the Squad with 17.5 yards per catch and produced 768 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Michigan State had the worst passing defense in the Big Ten last season, allowing the most pass completions by a Big Ten program in two decades. The Spartans gave up 96 points and 985 passing yards in two late losses to Purdue and Ohio State, and Western Michigan will look to take advantage of that potential vulnerability for the favorite.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State’s 11-win season in 2021 was keyed heavily by a productive offense, and the Spartans return quite a bit from that group. Quarterback Payton Thorne is back after producing a school-record 27 touchdown passes a year ago. Thorne ranked in the top 25 nationally with 3,240 passing yards, completing more than 60 percent of his passes, and he also ran for four touchdowns with 322 non-sack rushing yards.

Thorne has the benefit of Jayden Reed returning as Michigan State’s leading receiver, and he caught 59 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. Reed also contributed a pair of punt return touchdowns, and he ranked in the top eight of the Big Ten in receptions, yards, touchdowns and yards per reception. Michigan State lost Walker to the draft, but Mel Tucker reloaded with a pair of high-impact transfers in Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard. With Western Michigan also losing its quarterback and a big-time receiver from last year’s team, Michigan State’s depth and Talent edges should come to the forefront.

