Michigan State vs. Buffalo odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 30 predictions from proven model

The Michigan State Spartans will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Buffalo Bulls on Friday night. Michigan State is in the midst of a five-game homestand that has started with wins over Brown and Oakland. Buffalo snapped a two-game losing streak with a 129-62 win over SUNY-Canton last Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 6 pm ET. The Spartans are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Buffalo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146.

Michigan State vs. Buffalo spread: Michigan State -15.5

Michigan State vs. Buffalo over/under: 146 points

Michigan State vs. Buffalo money line: Michigan State -1700, Buffalo +900

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State had to play 11 games through the first month of the season, but it has only played one game since Dec. 10, so the Spartans are finally rested heading into this matchup. They cruised to a 67-54 win against Oakland on Dec. 21 in their last outing. Senior forward Malik Hall has been sidelined since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury, but he is expected to return on Friday evening.

Hall, who averages 12.0 points per game, is one of four players scoring in double figures for Michigan State this season. Joey Hauser (14.1), Tyson Walker (13.9) and AJ Hoggard (12.7) round out that group of players for Coach Tom Izzo’s squad. Michigan State has won six of its last seven home games, while Buffalo has only picked up one win in its last 10 games against Big Ten teams.

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo has gained some valuable experience playing against high-level teams on the road this season. The Bulls covered the 20.5-point spread in their trip to now-No. 2 UConn in mid-November, and they also covered the 19-point spread at West Virginia earlier this month. They snapped a two-game losing streak with a 129-point showing against SUNY-Canton last Wednesday, as Devin Ceaser poured in 25 points and added four steals.

Buffalo’s balanced lineup is paced by sophomore guard Curtis Jones, who is averaging 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Junior guard Zid Powell is scoring 12.7 points, while junior forward Isaiah Adams is chipping in 9.9 points. Buffalo has covered the spread in four of its last five games and is facing a Michigan State team that is 3-6 against the spread in its last nine outings.

