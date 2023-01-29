Michigan State University Women’s basketball Coach hospitalized after car crash

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University (MSU) Women’s basketball Coach Suzy Merchant is in the hospital due to a car crash in the Lansing area.

According to a tweet made by the basketball team, Merchant was involved in a minor crash due to a medical incident on Jan. 28. The Coach is currently at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Due to the crash, Merchant will be missing the Spartan’s upcoming game on Sunday in Illinois. Associate head Coach Dean Lockwood will be stepping in as a substitute.

Merchant was hired at MSU in 2007 after being a head coach at Eastern Michigan and before that Saginaw Valley State. During her first 15 years at MSU, Merchant helped the Spartans earn 49 All-Big Ten recognition and 76 Academic All-Big Ten awards.