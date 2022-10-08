Michigan State Tips Off Basketball Seasons with “Spartan Things”

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State’s men’s and Women’s basketball teams marked the official start of the 2022-23 season with the annual MSU Madness on Friday night.

This year’s edition was the first MSU Madness since the 2019-20 season.

The theme for Friday night’s 2022-23 MSU Madness incorporated the hit television show “Stranger Things” and was dubbed “Spartan Things.”

Doors to the Breslin Center opened at 8:30 pm and fans lined up to get the new 2022-23 team posters. Players and coaches for both teams were available for autographs and pictures before MSU Madness started an hour later.

The night began with performances from the MSU Drumline, Spartan Dance and Cheerleading teams and the Spartan Marching Band.

The crowd was also treated to a performance by Starfarm, a Lansing-area 1980s cover band.

The 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball teams were announced with their own intro song. MSU Women’s basketball head coach Suzy Merchant and men’s basketball head Coach Tom Merchant each starred in their own personalized intro video with the “Spartan Things” theme.

The Michigan State Women’s basketball team begins the 2022-23 season on Sunday, Nov. 30, hosting Saginaw Valley State in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. The men’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, Nov. 1, hosting Grand Valley State in an exhibition game at the Breslin Center at 7 p.m

The regular season for both teams starts on Monday, Nov. 7 with a doubleheader for both teams. The Women’s team hosts Delaware State at noon, while the men’s team hosts Northern Arizona at 7 pm