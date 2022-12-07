Michigan State tailback Jarek Broussard declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

Michigan State football lost a piece of its running back rotation on Tuesday when fifth-year senior Jarek Broussard announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Broussard spent just one season in East Lansing after transferring in from Colorado. He played for Michigan State head Coach Mel Tucker during Tucker’s Lone season at Colorado in 2019, and that familiarity helped the Spartans land Broussard out of the transfer Portal last offseason.

“First, I want to thank the University of Colorado and Michigan State University for giving me the opportunity to live out my dreams and play college football,” Broussard wrote in a statement.

“Secondly, I want to thank every Coach and teammate who has been a part of my journey from youth football to now. It’s been a journey I wouldn’t trade for the world. Lastly, I want to thank my family for supporting me in everything I’ve ever done.”

Scroll to Continue

This season, Broussard played in all 12 games for Michigan State, tallying 298 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 63 carries. He also added four receptions for 48 yards.

After taking a redshirt year in 2018 and with the free COVID year in 2020, Broussard did have one year of Collegiate Eligibility remaining that he will Forgo in favor of the draft.

Michigan State is expected to return tailback Jalen Berger next season for his junior season. In addition to Berger, other Spartan tailbacks that have eligibility remaining include Elijah Collins, Harold Joiner, Jordon Simmons and Davion Primm.