Michigan State tailback Jarek Broussard declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

Michigan State football lost a piece of its running back rotation on Tuesday when fifth-year senior Jarek Broussard announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Broussard spent just one season in East Lansing after transferring in from Colorado. He played for Michigan State head Coach Mel Tucker during Tucker’s Lone season at Colorado in 2019, and that familiarity helped the Spartans land Broussard out of the transfer Portal last offseason.

