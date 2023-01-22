Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball starts hot, Wears down in loss at Indiana

Michigan State got off to a hot start on the road at Indiana, but the Spartans were hit with early foul trouble and ran out of gas in the second half of an 82-69 loss to the Hoosiers.

This was MSU’s fifth consecutive game played on just two days rest, and with their limited depth the Spartans’ fatigue was evident through the final 13 minutes of the game. After trailing by five at halftime, Michigan State took a 51-49 lead at the 13-minute mark, but was outscored 33-17 during that final stretch.

