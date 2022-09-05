Michigan State Spartans football loses defensive starters Darius Snow, Xavier Henderson for significant time to leg injuries

Two No. 15 Michigan State defensive starters — junior linebacker Darius Snow and senior safety Xavier Henderson — will each miss significant time with injuries they suffered in Friday’s 35-13 win over Western Michigan.

Spartans Coach Mel Tucker confirmed on Monday that Snow, the son of former NBA guard Eric Snow and nephew of former NFL linebacker Percy Snow, will miss the rest of the season.

They left the game late in the second quarter with the help of the training staff. Multiple reports indicate Snow was hit in the right leg by teammate Chester Kimbrough as both attempted to stop a run play. Snow was seen putting almost no weight on the leg.

“I feel terrible for him,” Tucker said of Snow. “They worked hard and were playing at a high level.”

Snow started all 13 games for the Spartans last season, recording 87 tackles (61 solo) with five tackles for loss and an interception.

Henderson, a fifth-year safety, left about Midway through the second quarter after Pursuing WMU quarterback Jack Salopek on a third-and-goal scramble. Henderson returned to the sideline after halftime wearing a brace on his right leg and walking with crutches, according to multiple reports.

The third-year Captain had 94 tackles (59 solo) with 10 TFLs, three sacks and an interception last season as the Spartans went 11-2 and won the Peach Bowl over Pittsburgh.

Henderson “is sore, so we will just have to see how he comes along with his treatment. But he will be ready when he’s ready,” according to Tucker.

After hosting Akron this week, Michigan State goes out on the road for the first time this season to meet Washington on Sept. 17.