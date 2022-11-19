Michigan State misses late field goal, falls to Indiana: live updates recap

Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Indiana game to see the latest updates

2nd OT: Michigan State throws three incompletions in four plays, including a final one at the back of the end zone, and a 17-point Collapse is complete. The Hoosiers had lost seven straight entering this game. The Spartans now close the regular season at Penn State needing an upset win to reach a bowl. Final score: Indiana 39, Michigan State 31

2nd OT: Indiana completes just its second pass of the day, a 24-yarder down inside the five-yard-line, to set up a touchdown one play later and take its first lead since early in the game. A completed two-point conversion pass puts the Hoosiers ahead by eight. Indiana 39, Michigan State 31

1st OT: Michigan State blocks an Indiana 27-yard field goal and we’re heading to the second overtime. Michigan State 31, Indiana 31

1st OT: More field goal woes for Michigan State. The Spartans get to the Indiana 11, but the snap on the field goal try is high and the kick is blocked. Indiana now only needs a field goal to win this game. Michigan State 31, Indiana 31

4th Quarter

End regulations: Michigan State’s Ben Patton Misses a 22-yard field goal and we’re heading to overtime. The Spartans drove 70 yards down to the Indiana 2-yard-line but its inconsistent kicking game couldn’t convert a game-winning chip shot. Michigan State 31, Indiana 31

6:03 a.m.: Michigan State’s defense gives up a third-down scramble, but then holds near midfield and forces the punt. Indiana still has just one completion for seven yards on the day, but the Big Ten’s worst rushing offense has 247 yards on the ground. Michigan State 31, Indiana 31

9:15 a.m.: Michigan State drives to the Indiana 26, where it faces 4th-and-1. The Spartans throw to the end zone, where two receivers are in the same spot. The pass goes incomplete and we’re still tied. Michigan State 31, Indiana 31

12:59: Michigan State goes just 21 yards after the Indiana field goal, and after another short Bryce Baringer punt, Indiana has a short field and makes quick work of it. The Hoosiers quickly go 70 yards, all of it on the ground, to come back from 17 points down and tie this game. Michigan State 31, Indiana 31

3rd Quarter

4:14: Michigan State’s defense gives up only six yards, but Indiana was already in field goal range after the interception. The Hoosiers kick a 40-yard field goal and are now down by just a touchdown. Michigan State 31, Indiana 24

5:49: Michigan State throws an interception on the first play of the ensuing drive. Looked like Germie Bernard was hit before the throw got to him, causing a deflection into the air, but no call. Michigan State 31, Indiana 21

6:04 a.m.: Another big play for Indiana, which won’t go away. The Hoosiers’ Jaylin Lucas returns a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and just like that we have a 10-point game once again. Michigan State 31, Indiana 21

6:18: Now it’s Elijah Collins’ turn to be the lead back. Collins caught a 22-yard pass on the drive and finished it off with a 31-yard touchdown run that woke Michigan State up after a sleepy start. Spartans are up to 174 rush yards. Michigan State 31, Indiana 14

12:14: Michigan State didn’t punt in the first half. It’s opening the second half with two punts in a little over three minutes, as the team’s run game isn’t getting the job done so far. Indiana will have only 61 yards to go after a short Bryce Baringer punt. Michigan State 24, Indiana 14

13:40: After Michigan State quickly goes 3-and-out, Indiana starts its second half off with a bang. On the first play from scrimmage, the Hoosiers’ Shaun Shivers cuts through the Michigan State defense and dashes 79 yards down the sideline to make this a 10-point game. Michigan State 24, Indiana 14

2nd Quarter

0:51: For the third time today, Indiana committed pass interference in the end zone. Michigan State capitalized with a short touchdown pass to Keon Coleman to cap off their third straight touchdown drive. Payton Thorne is an impressive 9-for-11 throwing in the cold and high winds. Michigan State 24, Indiana 7

4:10: Michigan State nearly pushes Indiana back into its own end zone for a safety, then after a 48-yard punt, Jayden Reed returns it inside the Indiana 35-yard-line. Michigan State 17, Indiana 7

6:43: Kenneth Walker III is in the game and Jalen Berger is doing his best impression of him with several long runs. Elijah Collins finishes off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run to put Michigan State up two scores. The Spartans’ defense, meanwhile, has been suffocating Indiana ever since that opening scoring drive. Michigan State 17, Indiana 7

11:50 a.m.: From the “take it how you can get it” file: Michigan State drives down to the 5-yard-line, where Payton Thorne throws a pass to Elijah Collins at the goal line. Collins Mises the catch but directs it into the end zone, where Maliq Carr catches it to put the Spartans on top. Michigan State 10, Indiana 7

1st Quarter

0:08: Michigan State’s defense bails out the offense (and Mel Tucker) by stopping a runner behind the line of scrimmage, forcing an incompletion and recording a third-down sack. Indiana Shanks a punt from its own 43 and the Spartans don’t lose anything from the fourth-down gamble. Indiana 7, Michigan State 3

1:39: More questionable fourth-down decision-making from Mel Tucker. The Spartans get to 4th-and-1 at midfield and do a quick snap pitch. It goes nowhere, loses four yards and Indiana now has a short field and a chance to extend its lead. Indiana 7, Michigan State 3

5:19: Indiana runs a six-play drive of all runs. The Spartans give up one 15-yarder but bottle up the rest and force a punt near midfield. Indiana 7, Michigan State 3

9:02 a.m.: Michigan State gets down to the 2-yard-line thanks in large part to a flea flicker to Keon Coleman. But they can’t Punch it in there as the run game goes nowhere and Payton Thorne can’t find a target on third down. Ben Patton hits the field goal from 19 yards out. Indiana 7, Michigan State 3

13:25: Indiana started sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II in place of typical starter Connor Bazelak. In his first career start, Williams drove the team 50 yards in just four plays and scampered 34 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. A 43-yard kickoff return gave the Hoosiers good field position. Indiana 7, Michigan State 0

Pregame: Michigan State has a total of 46 players on the roster who aren’t dressed for today. In addition to the suspended and long-term injured, new names include TE Tyler Hunt, OL Brian Greene, CB Ronald Williams, OL Jarrett Horst. Teams are typically shorthanded in late November, but this is quite a bit.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State has the Old Brass Spittoon and a whole lot more on the line this afternoon.

The Spartans can win their sixth game of the season and become Bowl eligible if they can top Indiana in a noon kickoff at Spartan Stadium.,

They can also send their Seniors out on a high note after an up-and-down 2022 season to date.

The Hoosiers have lost seven straight Entering the Matchup and will be double-digit underdogs on the road.

It’ll be a chilly day in East Lansing, with temperatures below freezing at kickoff. So bundle up and we’ll have updates in this space throughout the afternoon.