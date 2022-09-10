Michigan State hockey 2024 commit Christian Humphreys scores five goals in Team USA U17 debut

Michigan State men’s ice hockey received a new commitment from 16-year-old forward Christian Humphreys last month. The Pittsburgh native had more than 100 points for Bishop Kearney’s under-16 team last season.

He’s a top recruit for the 2024-2025 recruiting class. This season, Humphreys is playing for the Team USA National Team Development Program’s under-17 squad.

On Friday night (Sept. 9), the Team USA under-17 team defeated the Janesville Jets by a score of 7-3. It was a big night for Humphreys. In his debut with the team, he scored a whopping five goals.

Humphreys’ first goal came on a rebound and assist from defenseman John Whipple, putting Team USA up 3-0. In the second period, Humphreys kept the action going with two more goals in the period, giving him a hat trick.

His second goal came on a pair of cross-ice passes between Humphreys and Sam Laurila. Not too much longer, Humphreys found the puck in the neutral zone and sped right past the Jets’ defense for a top-shelf goal, making it 5-1.

Fellow Michigan State commit Lucas Van Vliet forced a turnover behind the net. Humphreys grabbed the puck and put it in the back of the net, putting Team USA up 6-1. His final goal answered another goal from the Jets, putting Team USA up 7-2, and the Jets finished off the scoring with one of their own.

Fans that want to catch Humphreys on the ice can do so later today (Sept. 10) at 4 pm when the under-17 squad faces Janesville once again. Of course, you’ll have to decide between this game and Michigan State football’s game against Akron on the Big Ten Network. For those who decide to check out Team USA’s game, it can be streamed on HockeyTV.