Michigan State HC Mel Tucker Joins 247Sports College Football Recruiting Show

On the eve of the second football signing period, 247Sports welcomed the Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker to the College Football Recruiting Show to talk about his latest efforts in building the Spartans. Going into the second signing day, Tucker’s 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 23 nationally, which would be his highest finish yet in East Lansing.

In the video above, Tucker discusses MSU’s goals for the 2023 cycle and how his staff is preparing for National Signing Day on Wednesday. The full interview with Tucker is available on the 247Sports YouTube channel here.

Seven members of MSU’s 2023 Haul enrolled for the spring semester and joined the program in January: four-star Offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe, four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, four-star defensive end Bai Jobe, four -star tight end Brennan Parachek, four-star Offensive lineman Stanton Ramil and four-star defensive back Chance Rucker.

Tucker’s first MSU recruiting class, compiled almost exclusively remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, ranked No. 45 nationally. The 2022 class, last season’s true freshmen, formed a group that ranked No. 26 overall.