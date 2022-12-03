Michigan State football’s Kendell Brooks declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Michigan State senior safety Kendell Brooks has declared his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft after two seasons with the Spartans.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for allowing me to have the opportunity to play this game,” Brooks wrote in a statement. “It has always been a dream of mine to compete at the highest level of Collegiate football. I want to thank Michigan State for blessing me with the opportunity to wear green and white proudly.”

“Thank you to my family and everyone who has supported me along this journey. To my teammates, thank you for pushing me to new limits. I wish you all the best of luck in life. With that said, I would like to announce that I will be Pursuing my professional career and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Go Green!”

