Michigan State football’s front seven should be vastly improved in 2023

It’s been a busy offseason for Michigan State football so far.

The roster has seemingly improved over the first month of the offseason with guys like Jacoby Windmon and Aaron Brule announcing their return while Mel Tucker signed the No. 23 recruiting class in the country during the early period.

Payton Thorne is coming back, Katin Houser should be ready to compete for a starting job, Nathan Carter is coming in to help the run game, Jalen Berger Returns after a solid season, and Keon Coleman should be one of the best receivers in the country next year. Oh yeah, and Maliq Carr returns, Tyneil Hopper comes in as a solid backup tight end, and the Offensive line is going to be very solid with arguably the best class in the Tucker era coming in.

As for the defense, we already touched on Brule and Windmon returning along with All-Big Ten linebacker Cal Haladay, Charles Brantley, and one of the best defensive line classes in the nation.

That defense is going to be led by an elite front seven in 2023.

Michigan State football’s front seven could be elite

When you look at what’s coming in (and returning), you realize that Michigan State’s 2023 front seven could be one of the best in recent memory.

It might even be the best in the Tucker era and the best since 2018 or 2019.

Let’s take a look at who will be returning next season in the front seven:

Aaron Brule, LB

Jacoby Windmon, LB/DE

Cal Halladay, LB

Ma’a Gaoteote, LB

Darius Snow, LB

Chris Bogle, DE

Jeff Pietrowski, DE

Simeon Barrow, DL

Avery Dunn, DE

Derrick Harmon, DL

Maverick Hansen, DL

Zion Young, DE

Alex VanSumeren, DL

That’s already an incredibly loaded group.

Now let’s look at who will be coming in.

Jordan Hall, LB (4-star)

Aaron Alexander, LB (UMass)

Dre Butler, DL (Liberty)

Jarrett Jackson, DL (Florida State)

Tunmise Adeleye, DL (Texas A&M)

Bai Jobe, DL (4-star)

Andrew Depaepe, DL (4-star)

Jalen Thompson, DL (4-star)

Talk about the most loaded group on the field. Michigan State will have one of the deepest and most talented front sevens in the conference.

Scottie Hazelton may see a massive turnaround because of this depth.

Now all we have to worry about is the secondary.