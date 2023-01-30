Michigan State Football trending for 5-star defensive lineman David Stone

Could Michigan State be on the verge of landing its first five-star prospect of the Mel Tucker era?

It certainly looks like things are trending in that direction after five-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive lineman David Stone took his second trip to East Lansing in three weeks, this time bringing his family along with him.

