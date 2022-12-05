Michigan State football transfer tracker: 2023 offseason

Michigan State knows its way around the transfer portal like any program in the country. The Spartans have been active players in the transfer market in each offseason under head Coach Mel Tuckerbringing more than 20 new Scholarship players across the past 2 years.

It’s officially the offseason again in East Lansing after the Spartans failed to qualify for a Bowl game, finishing the regular season at 5-7, which means it’s time to observe how Tucker and his staff opt to utilize the Portal to fortify the roster ahead of the 2023 season. While Tucker has consistently said the bulk of his recruiting will take place via the traditional high school pipeline, he’s also demonstrated a willingness to be aggressive in pursuing transfers to fix immediate holes in the program. The results have been mixed, with the 2021 transfer haul headlined by All-American running back Kenneth Walker III lifting MSU to an unexpected 11-2 campaign that fall, and all eight transfer additions in 2022 taking starting jobs or playing significant roles.

This year is the first offseason with pre-determined transfer Portal windows in which players can submit their names to the NCAA database, allowing coaches from other programs to contact them. The doors opened for this cycle on Dec. 5 and run through Jan. 18.

This page will be tracking all of the comings and goings for MSU football. Below is our running list of transfers in and out of East Lansing: