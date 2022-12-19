Michigan State football transfer player Portal tracker

Here is a summary of Michigan State football players coming or going through the transfer portal. Athletes may withdraw their name at any time.

Players coming to East Lansing for the 2023 season

RB Nathan Carter, Connecticut

Vitals: 5-9, 199.

The buzz: Carter gained 405 yards on 65 carries (6.2 yards per carry) with a touchdown in five games as a sophomore this season, running for 190 yards on 20 carries vs. Utah State in the season opener. Ran for 21 yards on six carries in Week 4 vs. Michigan. Had 125 attempts for 578 yards and two scores in 2021, with 19 receptions for 127 yards.

TE Jaylan Franklin, Wisconsin

Vitals: 6-4, 220.

The buzz: Franklin was a standout duel-threat quarterback and basketball player at Gibraltar Carlson, but with the Badgers switched from linebacker to tight end before 2020. He mostly played on special teams. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

TE Ademola Faleye, Norfolk State

Vitals: 6-7, 235.

The buzz: Faleye provides massive size at the position, but caught just nine passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns in 20 games over the past two seasons. He is from Brockton, Massachusetts and will be eligible to play for two seasons.

TE Tyneil Hopper, Boise State

CB Semar Melvin, Wisconsin

K Jonathan Kim, North Carolina

Transfers leaving East Lansing for the 2023 season

LB Carson Casteel

The buzz: A redshirt freshman linebacker from Florence, Alabama, Casteel played in eight games, recording no statistics this season. They missed 2021 with an injury.

WR Germie Bernard

The buzz: Bernard — a high school teammate of MSU backup QB Katin Houser for two seasons in Henderson, Nevada — appeared in 12 games in 2022, catching seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. A four-star recruit, Bernard originally signed with Washington, but was released from his letter of intent after the Huskies’ coaching change.

DL Chase Carter

The buzz: Carter was a freshman who was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. They played in one game, against Akron.

Jalen Hunt

The buzz: Began the season as a reserve, but eventually was inserted into the starting lineup after the Michigan-MSU tunnel incident on Oct. 29 led to the suspensions of eight MSU defensive players. Played in seven games and had nine total tackles on the season. Hunt was a former three-star recruit in the 2019 class from Belleville.

Dashaun Mallory

The buzz: Just like Hunt, Mallory was a reserve, but started in the final month of the season. Played in eight games in 2022 and had 16 total tackles. Mallory is from Bolingbrook, Illinois and joined MSU in its 2018 recruiting class.

DL Michael Fletcher

The buzz: Fletcher, out of Flint Carmen-Ainsworth, played in eight games this season. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder had a career-best 13 tackles. He was the top defensive lineman in the state of Michigan in the class of 2019.

Q Jack Stone

The buzz: Stone finished 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts as a freshman in 2022. The 6-foot, 190-pound Dallas native handled kickoffs all season with 53 attempts but only 13 touchbacks.