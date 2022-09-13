Michigan State football: Stock up, stock down heading to Washington

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State is off to an impressive 2-0 start with wins against Western Michigan and Akron. While two wins against MAC teams probably aren’t great barometers for the team’s overall ceiling, they did provide opportunities for head Coach Mel Tucker and his staff to evaluate what they have in key positions.

With all the newcomers who joined the program this offseason blending with the returning talent already at MSU, there was some uncertainty regarding the expectations surrounding several players entering the season. And as Michigan State gets ready for a tough two-game stretch against Washington and Minnesota, it’s a good time to take stock of eight key Spartans and whether they have met, exceeded or fallen short of expectations.

Methodology: This Michigan State Stock Report will assess how the following players have looked relative to their preseason expectations. So if a player is deemed to be “stock neutral,” it simply means he has played up to pre-existing expectations and doesn’t mean he has been an “average” performer. Meanwhile, the “stock up” players have surpassed expectations and the “stock down” players have not.

Brandon Baldwin: Stock up

Entering the season, the backup tackle spot was the biggest concern in MSU’s two-deep. Baldwin had been slated to be the first player up in the case of an injury, but he only started playing football at the end of his high school career and only played four games in two years at Independence CC (KS), and this is only his second season under Chris Kapilovic’s tutelage. Those typically aren’t the makings of a sophomore a team can plug-and-play at left tackle at the Power 5 level.

“Baldwin has really tremendous size. He’s probably 6-foot-6ish and 310 or 315 pounds,” Kapilovic said before the season. “He was a basketball player, so he has the athleticism. He has a high care factor. It’s just a matter of him just getting consistency.”

That assessment spoke more to Baldwin’s long-term potential and less about his ability to contribute immediately, but through two games, Baldwin has been one of the team’s biggest surprises. In addition to amassing 80 total snaps, he has gotten significantly better from week to week. In the first game against WMU, Baldwin played 41 snaps and had a PFF pass-block grade of 50.6. Against Akron, he played 39 snaps and had a significantly improved pass-block grade of 80.3. Baldwin also showed improvement when it came to run-blocking. If starters Jarrett Horst or Spencer Brown need a break or are out, Baldwin should be a capable replacement.



Quarterback Payton Thorne (10) has thrown for 445 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. (Dale Young/USA Today)

Ben VanSumeren: Stock up

In Week 1, VanSumeren got a surprising start at linebacker. The transfer from Michigan had limited production and scarce playing time in 2021, despite MSU being much thinner at linebacker last season than this season. But VanSumeren immediately showcased why he earned that starting job. He has exhibited tremendous athleticism in the open field and in pursuit of quarterbacks, he has looked much faster than he did in 2021.

In the first game against WMU, he had a career-high 11 tackles, while the Akron game didn’t allow him to fill up the box score in a similar manner, as only 14 of his 43 snaps were in run support. Still, they didn’t do anything to offset the optimism stemming from the first game of the season. With coverage linebacker Darius Snow out for the year, VanSumeren has been a much-needed surprise.

Payton Thorne: Stock down

Entering the season, many Michigan State fans had to assume that returning, record-setting quarterback Payton Thorne would be in for another great season in 2022. But Thorne had his fair share of struggles last year, specifically in the instances when Kenneth Walker III wasn’t not dominant. Whether that be in the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh when Walker wasn’t present or in games against Nebraska and Indiana when Walker was relatively bottled up, Thorne showed some flaws in his game when he was asked to carry the team.

Examples of Thorne’s occasional choppy footwork, spotty accuracy and delayed decision-making can be found in Thorne’s 2021 game tape, so this sluggish start isn’t as surprising as it may seem on the surface. What is surprising is that those flaws have surfaced in games when he has gotten support from the running game while also playing against relatively weaker competition. Those are two new elements to his struggles that weren’t prevalent last season. While it’s still way too early to panic, Thorne definitely has underwhelmed.

Jalen Berger: Stock up

Through two games, the transfer running back from Wisconsin has 237 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries. That impressive production isn’t surprising, given Berger’s standout 2020 freshman season in Madison. But from a physical standpoint, Berger has differed greatly from expectations as he looks lighter and more explosive than during his days at Wisconsin.

Entering the season, Berger was known more for his ability to identify the right hole and pick up as many yards as the Offensive line had blocked for, nothing more or less. In two games this season, Berger has made second- and third-level Defenders miss on a consistent basis. While his high school tape showed frequent signs of him being explosive, Berger played at 221 pounds at Wisconsin, which led to a one-dimensional, power-back description getting thrown around in the offseason. It’s safe to say that label has been ditched.

Jarek Broussard: Stock up

The 2020 PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year chose to transfer to Michigan State over Oregon during the offseason when he left Colorado. Through two games, Broussard has 135 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He has proven to be a tough runner who breaks more tackles than players his size typically would. He also has great explosiveness, strong vision and sharp route-running abilities. Plus, following a Shaky pass-blocking performance in Week 1, Broussard was excellent in that area in Week 2.

It’s hard to claim that a former Offensive Player of the Year is exceeding expectations, but Broussard took a step back in 2021 and didn’t generate a ton of national buzz when he committed to Michigan State. In two games, Broussard has proven that last year was just a blip on the radar as he looks like he’s back to his 2020 self.

Maliq Carr: Stock neutral

When Carr transferred to MSU from Purdue before the 2021 season, he switched positions from wide receiver to tight end. In doing so, he was asked to develop in-line blocking skills. Understandably, that took most of the 2021 season, and Carr didn’t receive consistent playing time until the end of the year. Entering this season, Carr still had work to do before he could become a reliable playmaker despite his uncanny athleticism for a tight end.

That is exactly what has transpired in the first two games, hence the “neutral” designation. Transfer Daniel Barker and returning senior Tyler Hunt have gotten more targets, leaving the 6-foot-6 receiving mismatch with just two catches for 29 yards. Perhaps, part of that is due to Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson choosing to keep his planned tight end usage close to the vest, given this is his first year with a reliable target like Barker. When MSU plays tougher opponents, could there be more 12-personnel packages that yield increased usage for Carr?

Kendell Brooks: Stock up

One of the most underrated transfer additions of the 2021 offseason, Brooks stepped into the starting safety vacancy created by Xavier Henderson’s injury in the second quarter of Week 1. The transfer from North Greenville, a Division II program, has forced two fumbles in two games while unequivocally looking like the Hardest hitter on the team. Brooks has recorded 12 total tackles and one pass deflection, earning a 78.9 PFF pass-coverage grade against Akron.

When former Spartans great Muhsin Muhammad alerted Tucker of Brooks’ Portal availability, and the staff brought Brooks in, it wasn’t a given that his physicality and coverage skills would translate to the FBS level. Entering the season, it was impressive that Brooks was firmly in the two-deep, given that he wasn’t even named all-conference at the Division II level as a junior. And Brooks has proven to be extremely effective in the open field, and the Spartans have found a very capable fill-in for their injured senior captain.

Keon Coleman: Stock up

During the offseason, Michigan State lost Jalen Nailor to the NFL Draft. I said prior to the first game that Michigan State has the talent to replace his production without much of a dropoff. That belief stemmed from the combination of Coleman with Germie Bernard, Montorie Foster and Christian Fitzpatrick. So far, Coleman has firmly filled that vacancy.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore has six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. For context, that’s more productive than Jayden Reed from a touchdowns and yardage standpoint. Per PFF, Coleman was the team’s best run-blocking receiver through two games, an aspect that MSU wide receivers Coach Courtney Hawkins Heavily relies on to determine playing time for his receivers.

“I feel like I’m due for a breakout season, so we’ll be on the watch for that,” Coleman said before the season. “I have all the tangibles for a receiver. I’m very physical, I’m a bigger guy that can move well for my size, I can high-point the ball with the best of them, I can Accelerate with the best of them, and I have straight-line speed too .”

(Top photo of Jalen Berger: Dale Young / USA Today)