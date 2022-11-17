Michigan State football should be prioritizing a certain WR Recruit in the 2023 recruiting class

Michigan State currently has 12 commits in their 2023 recruiting class, and the Spartans coaching staff will be looking at around 8 to 13 more players to fill out the remaining spots within the recruiting class.

One player that should be a top priority to be in the class is wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. from Douglasville, Georgia. Singleton is currently committed to Western Kentucky.

The Spartans offered Singleton at the end of October to potentially fill a wide receiver spot in the class, a position the Spartans don’t have any commitments from.

So, why should Singleton be at the top of the WR board?

Singleton possesses a skill set MSU doesn’t have on their roster and its a skill set that should be welcomed, as well as needed in the wide receiver room.

Standing at 5-foot-10, Singleton runs a 10.6 second 100m dash, showing off the blazing speed he possesses. When he gets onto a football field he shows off that speed and uses it to his advantage in his route running and gaining yards after the catch.

When I think of this skill set, I think of recent players like Rondale Moore, KJ Hamler or former Spartan RJ Shelton. Singleton would be bringing in a foundation that is similar to these players and could develop into being as productive as the aforementioned comparisons.

Adding a Talent like Singleton could add another element to the offense and is an addition the Spartans should Heavily pursue.

