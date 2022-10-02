Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it’s “close” to turning several Cornersfixing Myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday’s game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.

If the Spartans cashed in a touchdown on their penultimate drive, instead of turning it over on Downs with 4:24 left on the clock, they’d have been within a possession with plenty of time to get the ball back and try to force overtime . That didn’t happen, and instead they were back to talking about execution and a lack of complementary football before returning to East Lansing to ponder a 27-13 defeat that dropped them to 2-3 on the season.

It was another disjointed effort for a team that has yet to play a clean, impressive game in all three phases. And there’s no time to sulk with Ohio State coming into Spartan Stadium next weekend.

As we do every week, it’s time to take out the red pen and dissect the Spartans’ performance. Below are first-reaction position-by-position grades from MSU’s loss to the Terrapins: