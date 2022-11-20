Michigan State football post-game grades: Indiana

In the Spartan Stadium press box Saturday afternoon, there was a debate among media types about whether Michigan State’s double-overtime loss to Indiana was more crushing than the 2019 home loss to Illinois, when the Spartans gave up a 25-point lead in what became a 37-34 loss. Valid arguments were made on both sides.

What’s not debatable is where MSU stumbled against the Hoosiers, letting a 24-7 halftime lead devolve into a 39-33 loss after two overtimes. The Spartans did enough offensively, with 540 total yards, and their defense held the Hoosiers to 288 and 3-of-12 third-down conversions. The biggest letdowns came on special teams, as MSU missed a short field goal that would have won the game, had another blocked in overtime and gave up two big kickoff returns, one of which went for an 88-yard touchdown.

MSU head Coach Mel Tucker talks about complementary football a lot, the idea that all three phases have to work in concert to achieve success. This time, the special teams units were the broken leg that toppled over the stool. Other than punter Bryce Baringer, there’s been some cracks in MSU’s special teams play throughout the season, and on Saturday they added up to a costly loss in a game that could’ve secured a Bowl bid for the Spartans.

Below are first-reaction, position-by-position grades from MSU’s loss to the Hoosiers: