Michigan State football officially adds 19 midyear enrollees

A month after Michigan State signed its latest recruiting class, the midyear enrollees are officially with the program.

The Spartans on Friday announced the addition of eight members of its 2023 signing class along with 11 transfers from the portal, who are all enrolled for the spring semester.

Michigan State’s early enrollees from the 2023 recruiting class include seven high school prospects in four-star Offensive linemen Cole Dellinger and Stanton Ramil, four-star defensive ends Andrew Depaepe and Bai Jobe, four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, four-star tight end Brennan Parachek and three-star cornerback Chance Rucker, along with Offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock, a four-star JUCO prospect.

The Portal additions now with the program are defensive linemen Tunmise Adeleye (Texas A&M), Jarrett Jackson (Florida State) and Dre Butler (Liberty), tight ends Tyneil Hopper (Boise State), Ademola Faleye (Norfolk State) and Jaylan Franklin (Wisconsin ), running backs Nathan Carter (Connecticut) and Jaren Mangham (South Florida), cornerback Semar Melvin (Wisconsin), linebacker Aaron Alexander (Massachusetts) and long snapper Mason Arnold (Ohio State).

Seven of those transfers officially signed in December while Friday’s announced additions included the first time the program officially recognized Alexander, Arnold, Franklin and Mangham. Alexander, Franklin and Mangham committed to the Spartans in December while Arnold, who spent two seasons at Ohio State as a walk-on, committed on Saturday.

Jonathan Kim, a kicker from North Carolina, is Michigan State’s Lone Portal addition so far who isn’t a midyear enrollee. They signed in December.

The new Portal window opened on Dec. 5 and closed on Wednesday and a second window for fall sports is May 1 to 15. Graduate transfers can enter the Portal at any time.

There have been 11 Michigan State Scholarship players entering the Portal since the season ended.

Michigan State, which is coming off a disappointing 5-7 season, began its winter strength and conditioning program on Tuesday under fourth-year Coach Mel Tucker. That will carry the Spartans into the start of spring practice.

Related Michigan State football stories:

Michigan State 4-star OL signee looking to make early impact

How ex-Spartans fared in opening round of NFL Playoffs

Former Michigan State RB Elijah Collins transferring to Oklahoma State

Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State

Former Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. transferring to Eastern Michigan