Michigan State football offers 2024 wide receiver Joshua Clarke
Less than a week after Big Ten Rival Wisconsin offered 2024 wide receiver and multi-positional athlete Joshua Clarke, Michigan State football followed suit, offering Clarke on Tuesday. Learn more about the rising 2024 athlete below.
Joshua Clarke’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
|Stars
|Overall
|State
|Position
|247
|AS
|AS
|AS
|AS
|Rivals
|3
|AS
|AS
|AS
Vitals
|Hometown
|Alexandria, Virginia
|Projected Position
|Wide Receiver
|Height
|6’1″
|Weight
|170 lbs
|Class
|2024
Recruitment
Offers
- Virginia Tech
- Air Force
- Akron
- Boston College
- Brown
- Buffalo
- Campbell
- Columbia
- Delaware State
- Grambling State
- Howard
- James Madison
- Kent State
- Marshall
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- MSU
- Monmouth
- Northwestern State
- Penn
- Toledo
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- William & Mary
- Badger State
Film
Hudl
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State @MSU_Football @Coach_mtucker @HarlonBarnett @mbqb1 #GoGreen 🟢⚪️ #BeUnrivaled #SparkDaFlint24 pic.twitter.com/MFN7YXYZMj
— Joshua Clarke (@jclarke1_) November 23, 2022
