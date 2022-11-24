Michigan State football offers 2024 wide receiver Joshua Clarke

Less than a week after Big Ten Rival Wisconsin offered 2024 wide receiver and multi-positional athlete Joshua Clarke, Michigan State football followed suit, offering Clarke on Tuesday. Learn more about the rising 2024 athlete below.

Joshua Clarke’s Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown Alexandria, Virginia
Projected Position Wide Receiver
Height 6’1″
Weight 170 lbs
Class 2024

Recruitment

Offers

  • Virginia Tech
  • Air Force
  • Akron
  • Boston College
  • Brown
  • Buffalo
  • Campbell
  • Columbia
  • Delaware State
  • Grambling State
  • Howard
  • James Madison
  • Kent State
  • Marshall
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • MSU
  • Monmouth
  • Northwestern State
  • Penn
  • Toledo
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • William & Mary
  • Badger State

