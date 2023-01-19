Michigan State football offers 2024 Offensive tackle Eagan Boyer

Michigan State football offered an unranked Offensive tackle who has some notable teams coming after him on Wednesday in Eagan Boyer. Boyer is another large Offensive tackle, which seems to appeal to Mel Tucker, and you can learn more about Boyer below.

Eagan Boyer’s Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown

Cornelius, North Carolina

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6’8″

Weight

265 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 18, 2023

Offers

  • Auburn

  • Charlotte

  • Duke

  • Georgia Tech

  • Kentucky

  • Louisville

  • Maryland

  • Michigan State

  • North Carolina

  • Penn State

  • Tennessee

  • Virginia Tech

  • Wake Forest

  • West Virginia

Film

Hudl

Twitter

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

