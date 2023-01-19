Michigan State football offers 2024 Offensive tackle Eagan Boyer
Michigan State football offered an unranked Offensive tackle who has some notable teams coming after him on Wednesday in Eagan Boyer. Boyer is another large Offensive tackle, which seems to appeal to Mel Tucker, and you can learn more about Boyer below.
Eagan Boyer’s Recruiting Profile
Vitals
|
Hometown
|
Cornelius, North Carolina
|
Projected Position
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Height
|
6’8″
|
Weight
|
265 lbs
|
Class
|
2024
Recruitment
-
Offered on Jan. 18, 2023
Offers
-
Auburn
-
Charlotte
-
Duke
-
Georgia Tech
-
Kentucky
-
Louisville
-
Maryland
-
Michigan State
-
North Carolina
-
Penn State
-
Tennessee
-
Virginia Tech
-
Wake Forest
-
West Virginia
Film
Hudl
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
Update your settings here to see it.
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @I Am Brewster.
More!
Upset bid for Michigan State Women’s basketball comes up short in OT against No. 10 Iowa
Michigan State basketball vs. Rutgers tipoff: Matchup analysis and a Prediction
MSU grad DeJuan Jones is on the cusp of first USMNT appearance after January call-up
Story Originally appeared on Spartans Wire