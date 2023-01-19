Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star DL De’Myrion Johnson
Michigan State football is once again set to go head-to-head with some of the monsters of the college football world, this time over 4-star defensive lineman De’Myrion Johnson, who is from the heart of SEC country in Louisiana.
De’Myrion Johnson’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
|
Stars
|
Overall
|
State
|
Position
|
247
|
4
|
261
|
6
|
27
|
Rivals
|
AS
|
AS
|
AS
|
AS
Vitals
|
Hometown
|
New Iberia, LA
|
Projected Position
|
Defensive Lineman
|
Height
|
6’2″
|
Weight
|
275-pounds
|
Class
|
2024
Recruitment
-
Offered on Jan. 18, 2023
Offers
-
Alabama
-
Auburn
-
LSU
-
Memphis
-
Miami
-
Michigan State
-
Nebraska
-
Oklahoma State
-
Be Miss
-
Oregon
-
Texas
-
Texas A&M
Film
Hudl
