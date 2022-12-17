Michigan State football lands back-to-back 4-star quarterbacks for the 1st time

Michigan State has yielded positive results on the recruiting trail over the last week, but perhaps no development was more impressive or as Vital as the Spartans Landing four-star West Linn (Ore.) High School quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Considered the top player from the state of Oregon, the No. 373 overall player and No. 23 quarterback in his class in 247Sports’ composite rankings, Leavitt was a highly sought-after prospect. The four-star had been committed to Washington State since early July, and was also being pursued by a Washington program that is coming off a 10-2 regular season.

