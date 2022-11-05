Michigan State football holds on to upset No. 16 Illinois on the road

Michigan State football Desperately needed a win this weekend to keep their Bowl game hopes alive and to wipe out the memory of a dramatic rivalry weekend, and they go it on Saturday, holding on to upset No. 16 Illinois on the road 23-15.

However, the Spartans will leave this one with a bad taste in their mouths as they almost let Illinois back in on what has to be called some questionable play-calling and decision-making. Up by eight points in the final Moments of the game and in the red zone, the Spartans opted to pass the football on third down, then take a delay of game penalty, then they missed a field goal, allowing Illinois to march down the field and have a great shot at tying the game.

That being said, the Spartans still walked away with a much-needed win in this one against a team that was heavily favored. This was the best game of Jalen Berger’s MSU career, who rushed for 81 yards and also caught three receptions for 29 yards. Jayden Reed also played well, catching 5 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Payton Thorne played well enough on a Windy day, throwing for 182 yards and two touchdowns (along with an interception on the first drive of the game).

This wasn’t a pretty game, but the Spartans were able to keep the Illinois offense somewhat in check despite star running back Chase Brown going for 136 yards. Michigan State will take the win and Mel Tucker will have to explain his Reasoning for the late-game decisions in the post game press conference.

