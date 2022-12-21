Michigan State football grabs Aaron Alexander from transfer Portal

Michigan State football grabs Aaron Alexander from transfer Portal

Former Belleville linebacker Aaron Alexander is transferring to Michigan State football.

He played at Massachusetts in three games as a freshman this season, after helping Belleville win a state title as a senior.

“I’m coming home,” Alexander tweeted Tuesday.

Alexander last December decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines during the signing period. Alexander, a three-star prospect, was ranked No. 26 in the state of Michigan, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s 6 feet 1 and 205 pounds.

The Spartans’ linebacker room currently includes Cal Haladay, Jacoby Windmon, Aaron Brule, Darius Snow and Ma’a Gaoteote, among others.

PLAYER MOVEMENT:Michigan State football transfer Portal player tracker: Who’s coming, who’s going

BIG GET:Michigan State football lands commitment from 4-star QB Sam Leavitt for 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button