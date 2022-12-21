Michigan State football grabs Aaron Alexander from transfer Portal

Former Belleville linebacker Aaron Alexander is transferring to Michigan State football.

He played at Massachusetts in three games as a freshman this season, after helping Belleville win a state title as a senior.

“I’m coming home,” Alexander tweeted Tuesday.

Alexander last December decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines during the signing period. Alexander, a three-star prospect, was ranked No. 26 in the state of Michigan, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s 6 feet 1 and 205 pounds.

The Spartans’ linebacker room currently includes Cal Haladay, Jacoby Windmon, Aaron Brule, Darius Snow and Ma’a Gaoteote, among others.

Then later Tuesday evening, former Florida State defensive lineman Jarrett Jackson announced he was joining the Spartans.

Jackson, listed at 6-6 and 308 pounds, played in 11 games this season as a redshirt sophomore. The Riviera Beach, Florida, native had 12 tackles (two solos) and a quarterback hit. He started his college career at Louisville as a true freshman in 2018.