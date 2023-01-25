Michigan State football getting second visit from David Stone in 3 weeks

Michigan State head Coach Mel Tucker reacts to a play against Akron during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

If you’re wondering just how interested five-star defensive lineman David Stone is in Michigan State football, you should just know that he loves East Lansing.

Stone just took an Unofficial visit to Michigan State a couple of weeks ago and he’s already headed back to East Lansing this weekend for another unofficial. It’s almost unheard of for a five-star prospect from out of state to take two trips to a school in three weeks.

They announced the news on Twitter on Monday evening.

Back to Msu this weekend.

Miami in March

A&M’s spring game — David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) January 23, 2023

Not only is Stone coming back this weekend, but there are reports out there that he’ll be bringing his mom with him which is a good sign. This could mean that she wants to see how comfortable he is there and he wants to see if she likes Mel Tucker and the staff.

This is a major development.

Michigan State football still has a lot to prove

While Stone loves him some Michigan State and vice versa, the Spartans still have to prove to him that they can make the right hire for the next defensive line coach.

When Marco Coleman was announced to be leaving Michigan State for Georgia Tech, Stone was pretty vocal about that being a tough pill to swallow. They developed a strong relationship with Coleman for it to just be taken away like that. They said it wouldn’t hurt the Spartans’ chances to land him, but he’d have to re-evaluate when the new staff member was hired.

Let’s hope that this visit is a sign that Stone is getting closer to a decision and maybe he wants to make his mom feel comfortable in his new home.

We can hope.