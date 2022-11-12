Michigan State football fights off Rutgers, 27-21

EAST LANSING — It was far from pretty. In fact, it looked more like a Big Ten football game from the days of yore, back when the league actually had only 10 teams.

Michigan State football once again used its developing run game and Payton Thorne’s big plays Saturday to defeat Rutgers, 27-21, and pull within a win of Bowl eligibility.

Thorne played erratically at times but finished 19-for-35 for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard combined for 165 of the Spartans’ 197 rushing yards, as MSU’s posted 455 yards of total offense.

The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) have won three of their past four following a four-game losing streak.

“It’s a lot more fun when you win,” said Thorne, who also ran for 33 yards on five carries and wasn’t sacked. “Football isn’t all that fun when you’re losing, so it’s just fun to show up and to play well. I remember last week, we were sitting on the field, and I just looked at a couple guys and said, ‘ Man, this is fun. We’re moving the ball right down the field, we’re completing balls, we’re running different stuff and executing.’

“Winning is fun, execution is fun.”

Jayden Reed caught four passes for 90 yards and a score, and Daniel Barker added four grabs for 64 yards and a touchdown. MSU got critical field goals of 35 and 48 yards from Ben Patton to provide cushioning in the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game.

The Spartans also won back-to-back games for the first time since the opening weeks against Western Michigan and Akron, despite playing Saturday and last week at No. 20 Illinois without eight players who were suspended for their role in an altercation at Michigan on Oct. 29.

“I think we’ve been just really resilient with all of the stuff that’s come our way,” said defensive tackle Jacob Slade, who had a critical blocked field goal in the fourth quarter. “We just had nothing left to lose, so I think we showed that the past two games we played.”

Kyle Monangai became the seventh straight running back to run for 100-plus yards against MSU’s defense. He finished with 162 yards on 24 carries for Rutgers (4-6, 1-6), which ran for 224 yards against the Spartans’ depleted defensive line.

MSU needs a win either next Saturday at home against Indiana or on Nov. 26 at No. 15 Penn State to reach Coach Mel Tucker’s second straight Bowl game.

“It’s important to finish strong and play our best football in November,” said Tucker, who improved to 5-3 in the month over his three seasons at MSU. “I think that’s a sign of high character and a good football team, to play your best down the stretch. And so that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

Early slugfest

MSU and Rutgers both found Traction in the run game, with the Spartans 1 yard shy at Halftime (111) of equaling their Big Ten best of 112 yards rushing (set last week at Illinois).

Berger and Broussard combined for 86 yards on 16 carries behind an Offensive line missing starters Jarrett Horst and Matt Carrick and backup Geno VanDeMark. Add Thorne into that ground mix as well, with the junior quarterback getting significantly involved with his legs for the first time since the opener against Western Michigan.

“I’d say probably today, I was the healthiest I’ve been, which feels good,” Thorne said. “I feel like I’m able to run decently well again. I’m still probably not as fast as I was in the summer, but it feels a lot better.”

He also battled some inconsistency with his delivery on passes while putting tremendous touch on others, including a feathery 25-yard touchdown toss to Barker with 1:10 left in the first quarter to get MSU on the board first. Thorne went 4-for-6 for 60 yards on that drive and finished the half 13-for-23 for 172 yards.

Bryce Baringer buried Rutgers at its 4-yard line early in the second quarter with a 64-yard punt while getting hit on the leg as he punted. But the Scarlet Knights needed just one play, a 31-yard burst around the left end by Monangai, to escape the shadow of their own end zone. Monangai added a 21-yard run on the nine-play, 96-yard drive, then quarterback Gavin Wimsatt hit fellow running back Aaron Young wide open for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 5:52 left before halftime.

The Spartans reclaimed the lead with a long drive of their own, with Broussard building momentum to get to midfield and Thorne hitting Reed for a backpedaling 35-yard catch to set up MSU at Rutgers’ 10. After tight end Maliq Carr drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone against the Scarlet Knights’ Avery Young, Berger pounded in a 2-yard touchdown on the next play for a 14-7 lead at halftime.

MSU had a 283-200 edge in total yardage, but Rutgers ran for 138 yards before halftime.

“We were making contact, but we weren’t wrapping up, and they were doing a really good job of running hard,” Tucker said. “We just have to do a better job of tackling. And then it became a Perimeter support game, so they kind of got us on our edges a little bit.”

Hanging is late

The Spartans carried their most multifaceted assault out of the locker room. Berger and Thorne ran for 14 yards combined on the first two rushing plays of their first drive, with Thorne and Reed connecting for 25 yards on the next play. Berger bashed two Rutgers Defenders for a 22-yard run, then Thorne and Reed again hooked up on a deep post pass for a 25-yard touchdown at 10:34 of the third quarter.

“I just think over the time of the season, it’s just building chemistry,” said Reed, who now has all five of his touchdown catches in the past six games. “The run game is starting to build a little bit more, so that opens up a lot more for the offense.”

That 21-7 lead didn’t last long. The Scarlet Knights pulled within a score with 1:30 to go in the period after Wimsatt hit Aron Cruickshank for 28 yards on third-and-10, then used a third-and-5 reverse to the receiver to get deep into MSU territory. Johnny Langan’s 1-yard run made it 21-14.

After the Spartans went three-and-out, Monangai methodically plowed his way down the field as Rutgers churned the clock and neared the red zone before Stalling at MSU’s 21-yard line. But Slade blocked the ensuing field goal attempt, with Ameer Speed ​​recovering, then fumbling and Ben VanSumeren eventually pouncing on the ball.

That set up Patton’s first field goal, the third of the season for MSU, with 6:28 to play. After the defense stopped Rutgers on its next drive, Patton connected from 48 yards out with 3:22 remaining. The Spartans are 4-for-8 on field goal attempts.

Rutgers added a 31-yard touchdown on fourth down from Wimsatt to Shameen Jones with 47 seconds to play. Wimsatt finished 20 of 34 for 236 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked three times. MSU recovered the ensuing onside kick to end the game.

“When you put up 460 yards of offense, we’re getting better,” Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano said. “We just gotta keep moving the thing in that direction. Certainly our young quarterback played his best game, which is exciting, because that is the position in this game.”

However, the Scarlet Knights also had 14 penalties for 108 yards, while the Spartans committed six for 50 yards.

“Every 100 yards in penalties is like a touchdown,” Tucker said. “And then when they’re behind the sticks, it’s obviously better for us.”

Linebacker Cal Haladay, the reigning Big Ten defensive player of the week, finished with a career-high 20 tackles. That is tied for 10th-most in a single game in MSU history, with Ronald Stanley in 2004 against the Scarlet Knights among the five others to hit that total.

Contact Chris Solari:[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari.

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.