Michigan State football fights off Rutgers, 27-21

EAST LANSING — It was far from pretty. In fact, it looked more like a Big Ten football game from the days of yore, back when the league actually had only 10 teams.

Michigan State football once again used its developing run game and Payton Thorne’s big plays Saturday to defeat Rutgers, 27-21, and pull within a win of Bowl eligibility.

Thorne played erratically at times but finished 19-for-35 for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard combined for 165 of the Spartans’ 197 rushing yards, as MSU’s posted 455 yards of total offense.

The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) have won three of their past four following a four-game losing streak.

“It’s a lot more fun when you win,” said Thorne, who also ran for 33 yards on five carries and wasn’t sacked. “Football isn’t all that fun when you’re losing, so it’s just fun to show up and to play well. I remember last week, we were sitting on the field, and I just looked at a couple guys and said, ‘ Man, this is fun. We’re moving the ball right down the field, we’re completing balls, we’re running different stuff and executing.’

“Winning is fun, execution is fun.”

Jayden Reed caught four passes for 90 yards and a score, and Daniel Barker added four grabs for 64 yards and a touchdown. MSU got critical field goals of 35 and 48 yards from Ben Patton to provide cushioning in the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game.

