Michigan State football defensive back Tate Hallock enters transfer Portal

Without a Bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season.

The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.

Hallock, who graduated this past December, was a member of the 2019 recruiting class for MSU and came to East Lansing as a three-star prospect out of Forest Hills High School in Grand Rapids. His father, Ty Hallock, played for Michigan State from 1989-92, and his brother Tanner was a walk-on for the Spartans. Hallock’s sister, Theryn, is a freshman guard for MSU’s Women’s basketball team.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button