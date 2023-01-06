Michigan State football DE Jeff Pietrowski enters transfer Portal

Michigan State football’s most experienced defensive end appears to be leaving the program.

A team Spokesman Friday confirmed Jeff Pietrowski has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The third-year edge rusher played in 23 games as a Spartan. He suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter of the third game of 2022 at Washington and missed the rest of the season, although he was in uniform but did not play at Michigan on Oct. 29.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound native of Medina, Ohio, has three years of eligibility remaining with a medical redshirt for 2022 and the COVID waiver for 2020.

Michigan State defensive end Jeff Pietrowski (47) runs past Akron offensive lineman Jordan Daniels (75) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Part of Mark Dantonio’s final recruiting class out of Cleveland area powerhouse St. Edward, Pietrowski emerged as a special teams contributor while playing in all seven games for Mel Tucker during his pandemic-shortened 2020 doubt and blossomed into a starter at defensive end for three of his 13 games in 2021.

Pietrowski had 5.5 sacks to finish second on the Spartans and tied for 13th in the Big Ten during the Spartans’ 11-2 season. He was third on the team with seven tackles for loss among his 33 stops while tying for second in the conference with three forced fumbles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button