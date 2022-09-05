Michigan State football DE Jacoby Windmon wins national player of the week

Michigan State football opened with a national award winner.

Defensive end Jacoby Windmon earned the Walter Camp defensive player of the week honors Monday following the 14th-ranked Spartans’ 35-13 win over Western Michigan on Friday night.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior transfer from UNLV posted four sacks against the Broncos, the most by an MSU player since Matthias Askew in 2003 (also against WMU). It was one shy of the school record five set by Travis Davis against Ohio State in 1987.

Windmon finished with seven tackles and forced a fumble, generating constant pressure against Broncos quarterback Jack Salopek. The New Orleans native is the seventh Spartan to earn Walter Camp national player of the week honors since 2004. Running back Kenneth Walker III, who went on to win the Walter Camp player of the year award, also won the Weekly award last season for his performance against Michigan.

