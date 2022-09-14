Michigan State football, basketball have No. 4 win percentage since 2010

Michigan State football and basketball have combined for the nation’s fourth-best win percentage of all schools since 2010.

Three coaches have led Michigan State football and basketball since 2010.

Tom Izzo.

Mark Dantonio.

Mel Tucker.

That type of continuity usually pays major dividends and for the Spartan Athletic program, it has meant continued success for over a decade.

Izzo is a Hall of Famer for a reason and he’s been doing his thing since the mid-1990s and Dantonio dominated the Big Ten for a stretch from about 2010-2015. They struggled in 2016, bounced back in 2017, and then had some down years in 2018 and 2019 before retiring and handing the reins to Tucker.

Since 2010, Michigan State has one of the best combined men’s basketball and football win percentages in the nation. In fact, FOX College Hoops posted the top win percentages in men’s basketball and football since 2010, and Michigan State comes in at No. 4.

Michigan State trails only Ohio State, San Diego State, and Oregon in terms of combined win percentages between the two sports. That’s a heck of a recruiting tool.

Recruits love going to schools where they can attend Sporting events in their offseason that have championship-winning level play. At Michigan State, you get just that.

Plus, the Big Ten dominance on this list shuts a lot of doubters up. Ohio State is No. 1, Michigan State is No. 4, Wisconsin is No. 5, and Michigan is No. 9. The Mighty SEC has just one program in the top 10 and the Pac-12, ACC, and Big 12 all have one as well.

When you think of Michigan State football and basketball, you think of winning. As you should.