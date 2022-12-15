Michigan State football adds Boise State transfer tight end Tyneil Hopper from Portal

Who says you can have too many tight ends in football?

It’s become positively clear that Michigan State head Coach Mel Tucker and TE Coach Ted Gilmore looked at their 2023 options at the position and decided they needed to see what was available outside the walls of the Skandalaris Football Center.

On Thursday, the Spartans added their third addition at tight end in the last four days when Boise State transfer Tyneil Hopper gave his verbal pledge to MSU.

