Michigan State football 2023 schedule
The countdown to September 2 has begun, Spartans fans.
The college football offseason is upon us and the 2023 season can’t come soon enough after a disappointing campaign for Michigan State this past year. The Spartans enter the 2022 season with high expectations as a Fringe preseason top 10 team, but finished 2022 with a losing record at 5-7.
It’s time to flush the 2022 season and look ahead to 2023. Here is the Michigan State football 2023 schedule:
Week 1 – Central Michigan Chippewas – Sept. 2
2022 Record: 4-8
Week 2 – Richmond Spiders – Sept. 9
2022 Record: 9 to 4
Week 3 – Washington Huskies – Sept. 16
2022 Record: 11-2
Week 4 – Maryland Terrapins – Sept. 23
2022 Record: 8 to 5
Week 5 – at Iowa Hawkeyes – Sept. 30
2022 Record: 8 to 5
Week 7 – at Rutgers Scarlet Knights – Oct. 14
2022 Record: 4-8
Week 8 – Michigan Wolverines – Oct. 21
2022 Record: 13-1
Week 9 – at Minnesota Golden Gophers – Oct. 28
2022 Record: 9 to 4
Week 10 – Nebraska Cornhuskers – Nov. 4
2022 Record: 4-8
Week 11 – at Ohio State Buckeyes – Nov. 11
2022 Record: 11-2
Week 12 – at Indiana Hoosiers – Nov. 18
2022 Record: 4-8
Week 13 – Penn State Nittany Lions – Nov. 25
2022 Record: 11-2
