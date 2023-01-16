The countdown to September 2 has begun, Spartans fans.

The college football offseason is upon us and the 2023 season can’t come soon enough after a disappointing campaign for Michigan State this past year. The Spartans enter the 2022 season with high expectations as a Fringe preseason top 10 team, but finished 2022 with a losing record at 5-7.

It’s time to flush the 2022 season and look ahead to 2023. Here is the Michigan State football 2023 schedule: