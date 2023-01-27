Michigan State Edges Iowa Basketball

BOX SCORE

Iowa Basketball got what it should have expected Thursday night in East Lansing – A Michigan State team clutching, grabbing and mucking things up. The Hawkeyes handled it well for much of the night before falling in the end, 63-61.

Ahron Ulis led the visitors with 17 points, hitting 8 of 10 shots from the floor, while teammate Filip Rebraca scored 16 and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. Kris Murray, who leads Iowa in scoring, was held to 11 points (2 in the second half), 10 below his season’s average.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button