Michigan State DB Kendell Brooks declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

Senior defensive back Kendell Brooks has declared for the 2023 NFL draft, preceding his final year of college eligibility. They made the news official with an announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Brooks played a key defensive role for the Spartans, having played in 11 of MSU’s 12 games this season. He first joined the team in January 2021 after transferring from Division III North Greenville University in South Carolina. Brooks played two seasons there before the COVID-19 Pandemic canceled what would have been his junior season, which is why he was granted an extra year of eligibility.

Brooks first played for the green and white during the 2021 season, but really found his stride during the 2022 season. He averaged 9.1 tackles per game and came up with a season high 18 tackles against Minnesota.

Brooks showed great improvement in a short amount of time. Having finished with just five total tackles last season, he finished this season with 100 total tackles and improved from zero passes defended and forced fumbles last season to three of each this year.

He’ll get his chance to have his name called when the NFL Draft takes place in late April in Kansas City, Missouri.

