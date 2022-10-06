Michigan State basketball’s 2024 class could be just as special as 2023

When Tom Izzo was piecing together his 2023 Michigan State basketball recruiting class, he wanted guys who fit his system but he also wanted to construct a group that could lead him to that elusive second national title.

And he did just that.

Four-star point guard Jeremy Fears kicked the class off. He’s since raised his stock tenfold and is on the verge of becoming a five-star and McDonald’s All-American. Then, five-star center Xavier Booker joined the fold and he’s even ranked by some as the No. 1 Recruit in the entire class. He’s a special Talent and Izzo’s top-ranked Recruit ever.

Shortly after picking up these two commitments, Gehrig Normand and Coen Carr received offers and committed within weeks. The two four-stars complement each other on the wings as Normand is an Athletic shooter and Carr is just a pure athlete who can jump out of the gym.

Frankly, the 2023 class might be Izzo’s best since 2016 — actually, it surely is.

But 2024 might become just as special.

Michigan State basketball’s 2024 class could be elite

Like the 2023 class, the 2024 group might start off slowly for Izzo and Co. as there are zero commitments just yet, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see one during the season or shortly after.

The Spartans just made the top-10 of five-star center James Brown from Chicago who is close with Fears and according to Joe Tipton of On3, the two have talked about playing at MSU together and they’ve known each other for 10 years.

Izzo just offered and visited with four-star shooting guard Kur Teng the other day. He’s the No. 36 prospect in the class and would be a nice Athletic wing to add to an already impressive group.

And then there’s Jase Richardson, a top-40 point guard from Las Vegas, who is the son of Michigan State Legend Jason Richardson. You’d have to think the Spartans are in a good position with him based on his dad playing for Izzo back in the early-2000s.

Finally, four-star power forward Aiden Sherrell from Arizona is trying to set up a visit with Michigan State and the Spartans are high on his list. He’s the No. 41 prospects in the class.

Michigan State is in on a number of top recruits and if Izzo can stack these two elite classes, national title No. 2 may not be far away.