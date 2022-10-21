Michigan State basketball will start the season with questions at center

East Lansing — Michigan State’s schedule is daunting enough, facing at least four of arguably the best teams in the country in the first three weeks of the season.

And depending on how a trip to Portland for the PK85 tournament shakes out over Thanksgiving, that number could grow by the time that three-game event concludes.

It’s a start Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo has described as a Gauntlet and on Thursday declared is likely the toughest he’s had in his 28 years as the Spartans’ Coach — and that’s saying something for a program that has made its name for taking on all comers .

“From arguably the 11th of November to final exams, which are around the middle of December, it should be an incredible, incredible schedule,” Izzo said during his team’s annual media day on Thursday. “It’s good for the fans, it’s good for the media, it’s something the players like and it’ll be a headache for the coaches.”

A headache indeed. That’s what happens when Gonzaga and Kentucky — two teams ranked in the top four of the preseason rankings — make up two of the first three games, followed by a meeting at home with No. 16 Villanova and a trip to Notre Dame at the end of November. In between is the trip to the PK85, where Michigan State opens with No. 20 Alabama and could see the likes of No. 21 Oregon, perhaps Villanova again, and North Carolina, which is merely the preseason No. 1 team in the nation.

Tough enough all by itself.

But a closer look at the individual matchups in some of those games, as well as the typically difficult Big Ten slate, likely have Izzo and his staff losing some sleep.

From Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe to Hunter Dickinson at Michigan, Zach Edey at Purdue and Trayce Jackson-Davis at Indiana, the Spartans will be facing their share of high-level big men, and they’ll be doing it as unsure of their own frontcourt situation as they have been in years.

That’s because Izzo opted to stay away from the transfer portal and bet on his own big men — junior Mady Sissoko and freshmen Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper.

Izzo has been criticized for standing pat, but he’s making no apologies for saying he believes Sissoko, who has averaged 4.9 minutes a game in his first two seasons, will make enough of a jump to be a reliable option in the middle, while Kohler and Cooper will work through their likely growing pains quickly enough to each be a factor this season.

“I’m trying to be loyal to the guys,” Izzo said. “I’m not going to try to get a fifth-year senior to replace a fourth-year senior that could be real good just because this guy is that much better. Then, all of a sudden, I’m getting rid of that guy. It’s not going to happen right now. But, I know it’s going to fall on me (if it doesn’t work).”

Which means it will be in the Spartans’ best interest for Izzo and Co. to make it work.

To that end, there’s a little more than two weeks to get things squared away for the season opener on Nov. 7 against Northern Arizona. That will be a tune-up, of sorts, as will Sunday’s “secret” scrimmage at Tennessee and a Nov. 1 exhibition game with Grand Valley State.

From there, though, the improvement Izzo says he sees will be critical with Gonzaga and Kentucky on the slate four days apart.

“Mady has made great strides and had an unbelievable day yesterday in a controlled scrimmage that we had with referees and everything,” Izzo said. “They shot real well, they rebounded pretty well and they stayed out of foul trouble, and that is definitely going to be an issue for us. Depth will not be great and experienced depth at center will be a question mark, although I’m pleased with Jaxon Kohler the last two weeks after a slow start. That’s been very encouraging. Carson Cooper, a kid we got late, has been a diamond in the rough. I mean, he’s big, he’s athletic.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit by committee, and every one of them can do something different. Jackson can really score it. I think Cooper can really defend it and rebound with size. And Mady has the strength, shot-blocking ability, and hopefully, rebounding. So, I think we’re by committee but we are going to be pretty solid and there is some room for growth.”

Sissoko clearly has the most time in the program and he’ll likely be the opening-night starter. But he’s played 10 minutes or more in a game just five times in two seasons and last year averaged 9.8 fouls per 40 minutes, the most of any Michigan State basketball player in the last 20 seasons.

“I’m just focusing on working hard on both sides of the ball and staying on the floor,” Sissoko said. “Just playing without picking up quick fouls, especially the way I play. I’m just working hard but not fouling.”

Kohler has the most upside offensively and has been making life difficult for his teammates in practice.

“If he gets it on the block, he’s really hard to stop,” senior forward Malik Hall said. “I’ve seen it myself, and I’ve seen some other people get it too.”

Izzo knows Kohler can put the ball in the basket, but his biggest concern is what happens at the other end of the court.

“He’s got Offensive skills and Offensive moves,” Izzo said. “He’s got a left hand; he’s got a right hand. It’s hard for our guys to guard around the basket. Now, he’s got to go to the other end and guard, and that sometimes is a problem. But in the last two weeks, he’s made significant progress.”

Cooper’s minutes will come slowly and the Spartans have other ways to combat their lack of depth in the frontcourt. They’ll play small plenty with Hall and Joey Hauser playing together with three guards and the Spartans will run, something they do often.

But when it comes down to it, the Spartans need something from their big men to combat what they’ll face early and often this season.

“I think they will definitely be better than some people think,” Hall said. “It’s hard to make an assumption if you’re not in here every day and you’re not seeing the progression they make every day. So, I can understand what people are saying and I can understand where they might base their opinions. But I’ve got trust in those guys. I’m definitely looking forward to showing some people what they can do.”

